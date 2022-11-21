Heikes Family

Sam and Heidi Heikes of Heikes Farm, Vermillion, have been named the 2022 South Dakota Specialty Crop Producer of the Year.

 Submitted Photo

Fresh fruits, vegetables and herbs, delicious jams and other value-added products, flower bouquet and other specialty crops are readily available across South Dakota. Access to these high-quality products has grown from farmers markets to farm stores, to online food hubs and more.

In 2022, S.D. the Specialty Producers Association and the S.D. Dept. of Agriculture and Natural Resources moved to recognize one specialty crop producer for making an outstanding contribution to South Dakota local foods, increasing access, and improving the economies of our local communities.

