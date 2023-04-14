100 Years Ago
Sunday, April 15, 1923
• No paper
75 Years Ago
Thursday, April 15, 1948
• For the second straight year the city of Yankton has been awarded a certificate by the National Safety Council in recognition of its accomplishment in completing the year without a fatal motor vehicle traffic accident within municipal limits, Chief of Police Lyman Thomas announced today. In achieving this distinction, Yankton was one of two cities in South Dakota to have a non-fatality traffic record during 1947. Brookings was the other state city to receive honors this year.
• The campus at Yankton college is being haunted night and day by tireless talent scouts busily rounding up acts and actors for the all-college variety show, “Collegians,” scheduled to hit the boards in Forbes hall on April 30. According to Manager Bruce Krause, Tripp, this year’s show will feature about ten acts — all written, directed, and presented by college clubs and organizations. A swing band will play before the show and in the intervals between acts.
50 Years Ago
Sunday, April 15, 1973
• No paper
25 Years Ago
Wednesday, April 15, 1998
• Retired U.S. Army General Colin Powell has spent a lifetime fighting military battles, but he said the nation now faces a battle it cannot afford to lose. The battle is for the hearts, souls and very lives of young people who have no hope and turn to destruction, Powell told an estimated 5,000 people at the DakotaDome Tuesday night.
• The University of South Dakota women’s softball team broke its school record for wins and ace pitcher Kris Breuer broke the individual wins mark in a doubleheader sweep of South Dakota State in North Central Conference action Tuesday at Nygaard Field.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.