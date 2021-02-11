• Jared Lickfelt, 37 Yankton, was arrested Wednesday for driving with a revoked license.
• Cheyenne Rouse, 48, Yankton, was arrested Wednesday for driving under the influence and driving with a suspended license.
• Robert Tejral, 25, Yankton, was arrested Wednesday on a warrant for breach of conditions.
• Destiny Bitsos, 28, Yankton, was arrested Wednesday for possession of marijuana (2 oz. or less), simple assault (domestic), drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance and on two warrants for failure to appear.
• Joshua Stark, 36, Yankton, was arrested Wednesday on a probation hold.
• Stephen Chevalier, 62, Palestine, Texas, was arrested Wednesday for threatening law enforcement or family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.