Five people will join the Yankton High School Fine Arts Hall of Fame during induction ceremonies set for Thursday at the Yankton High School Commons as part of the school’s Pioneer Days homecoming festivities. The event begins at 5 p.m. and is paired along with the YHS Sports Hall of Fame ceremony.
The Fine Arts Hall of Fame inductees are as follows:
• Dixie June (Sims) Church is a native of Kansas who, while in school, was active in choir, band and piano. She and her husband settled permanently in Yankton in 1970. Church offered piano lessons and also began accompanying various teachers in the Yankton School District, which she did for 45 years. Although she retired 11 years ago, she occasionally helps out when needed. She has played piano for a variety of programs at Mount Marty College, and throughout the community for the Lewis and Clark Community Theater, Yankton Children’s Choir, nursing homes and more. Church also was working at the Conservatory of Music at Yankton College when it closed.
• Mike McDonald is a 1970 graduate of Yankton High School, where he appeared in several musicals and was a three-time all-state chorus selection. He also appeared in Mount Marty play productions, both as a YHS student and as a MMC student. McDonald joined the U.S. Navy in 1972 and sang with the Navy Bluejackets Choir. From 1974-1976, he was a member of the U.S. Navy Band Sea Chanters – a 16-man choir that averaged 180-200 performances per year. For decades, McDonald has sung at hundreds of area events, including weddings and funerals.
• Heather (McDonald) Voorman (YHS Class of 2006) was selected to the South Dakota All-State Choir four times. She won many superior awards in small ensemble and solo state competitions and was named “Most Musical Female” as a senior at YHS. She was a drum major and was part of the YHS Wind Ensemble. She also appeared in several school musicals. Since February 2019, Heather has been Program Manager for Housing Finance for the National Association of Home Builders in Washington, D.C. Previous jobs have included legislative assistant to Congressman Brad Ashford in Washington, D.C., and fraud control for the Nebraska Attorney General’s Office.
• Sean McDonald (Class of 2009) won varsity letters in band, chorus and debate. He was a four-year member of the YHS Marching Band and the Color Guard Tuba Section Leader. In 2008, Sean was a Marching Band Drum Major. He was selected as a member of the All-State Chorus in 2007 and 2008. Since 2013, he has been an English, Speech and Theatre teacher at Columbus (Nebraska) High School. He is the school’s director of Technical Theatre and designed 13 main stage productions at CHS.
• Amanda (McDonald) Dietz (Class of 2002) was a percussionist in the YHS Marching and Concert bands from 1998-2002. She was a Drum Major in 2001. She also played violin in the YHS Orchestra in 1998-1999 and played piano in the YHS Jazz Band in 2001. She performed in the YHS Concert Choir in 2001-2002, earning All-State Chorus honors in 2002. She also appeared in several theater productions. She began her teaching career in the Tea School District and is now employed as a fourth grade teacher in the Harrisburg School District.
