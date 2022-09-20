Five people will join the Yankton High School Fine Arts Hall of Fame during induction ceremonies set for Thursday at the Yankton High School Commons as part of the school’s Pioneer Days homecoming festivities. The event begins at 5 p.m. and is paired along with the YHS Sports Hall of Fame ceremony.

The Fine Arts Hall of Fame inductees are as follows:

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.