Despite Dry Year, ‘21 Fire Numbers Mostly Unchanged

The Yankton Volunteer Fire Department saw call numbers change very little from 2020 to 2021, though there was a surprise for a drought-filled year.
According to Deputy Fire Chief Larry Nickles, Yankton Fire responded to 335 calls in 2021, up slightly from 329 calls in 2020. This included 80-full volunteer firefighter responses to various fires and rescues and 50 injury accidents in and around Yankton.
Nickles said one area of surprise in 2021 was the department’s responses to wildland fires.
“Our wildland numbers were down last year,” he said. “For as dry of a year as it was, we were surprised that our wildland fires were down.”
He thinks outreach aided area departments immensely throughout the drought year.
“Our (county) ordinance and education has been successful there,” he said.
One area that did see a jump was the amount of damages caused by structure fires responded to by the department.
In 2020, fire damages involving structures were an estimated $250,000. That number rose to $384,000 in 2021. A fatality was reported in 2021.
“Active Yankton firefighters have a total of 702 combined years of service divided between 44 total members, including two full-time and one part-time staff,” he said. “The years of service range from 1 year to 35 years of service.”
While 2021 did not see much in the way of major fires, it did see the wheels start to turn on major changes for the Yankton Volunteer Fire Department.
Late in the year, Chief Tom Kurtenbach announced that he would be retiring after serving Yankton for nearly 16 years.
“The one thing I realize is probably the biggest sacrifice that’s been made is by my family,” Kurtenbach told the Press & Dakotan in January. “When I came here, my oldest was 4 and my youngest was about 6 months old. We’ve grown up here and the fire department’s been our family, but they’ve had a lot of sacrifices, too — had to get up for calls during birthdays (and), the holidays, leave dinners and not been able to go places because I’ve been on call and not been able to go out in the boat with them on the Fourth of July because I’ve been on call. They made a huge sacrifice in order for me to be able to do my job and serve the community.”
Brad Moser is serving as the department’s interim Chief.
Nickles said the citizens in the Yankton area have been making the firefighters’ jobs a lot easier lately.
“Our community is doing really well helping us out with fire prevention,” he said.
