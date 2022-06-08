100 Years
Friday, June 9, 1922
• Graduates of Yankton College dedicated a new cobblestone and concrete campus seat near the tennis courts, planted the traditional ivy, and said their farewells to the college buildings at the class day exercises on the campus Thursday afternoon.
• The long drouth in the Yankton vicinity was broken last night when the storm which had been sweeping the northwest reached here and brought us a total of nearly an inch and a half of water.
75 Years Ago
Monday, June 9, 1947
• Special word reaching here late yesterday from Lusk, Wyoming, revealed that “Miss Yankton”, Joan Henjum of Yankton College, was unanimously picked by a board of judges there yesterday afternoon as queen of the Chicago-Black Hills Highway Association.
• In a move to promote a better and bigger Yankton baseball program and to combat child delinquency, 12 Yankton business establishments donated $1,200 to the Yankton Baseball Commission for the privilege of sponsoring the Junior-Junior baseball teams in Yankton’s American and National leagues. The money will be used to furnish the “kid” teams with caps, shirts and equipment for the entire season.
50 Years Ago
Friday, June 9, 1972
• The Memorial Park municipal pool opened last Friday and Jim Reaney, manager, and his five lifeguards have already had a busy week. It began Monday when they recorded 900 people using the pool from 1-9 p.m.
• Laddie E. Kostel has been selected as the Parade Marshal for the Czech-Tennial celebration to be held in Tabor June 17 through June 20. Laddie is a leader in community and civic affairs, helping to organize the annual Tabor Czech days celebration, and is the general chairman for this year’s event.
25 Years Ago
Monday, June 9, 1997
• There are five times as many cellular towers in South Dakota now than there were seven years ago, meaning most cellular phone users can reach virtually any part of the state.
• Clarence Jussell, a businessman, husband, father and cancer survivor from Wagner, joined several hundred others at Riverside Park Sunday for the annual “Celebration of Life!” program to help mark Cancer Survivors Day, meant to bring together cancer survivors, their families, friends and the general public.
