100 Years
Thursday, August 3, 1922
• The sheriff of Union County today wired State Sheriff Shanks at Pierre, requesting two deputy sheriffs to assist him in handling the I.W.W. situation among harvest hands passing through Elk Point. The sheriff told the Associated Press it had come to him that, I.W.W. were putting men off the trains who refused to take out membership cards in the organization. He said he wired for the deputies as a precautionary measure.
• Work on the pontoon bridge is progressing from the other side this way. Captain Giesler has completed and floated all but two of the pontoon boats necessary for the bridge this year and these two will be in the water in a day or two. The trestle leading to the float is not built well out from the bar and the captain anticipates that another ten days will see the pontoon bridge completed. The chief trouble has been in getting a road to the high bank from the bar on the other side.
75 Years Ago
Sunday, August 3, 1947
• No paper
50 Years Ago
Thursday, August 3, 1972
• A recent count of the number of registered voters in Yankton County shows that there are 9,122 voters registered, an increase from 8,495 a year ago and 8,440 two years ago, according to County Auditor Carol Peterson. Republican registrations this summer total 5,053. Democratic registrations this summer total 3,230.
• The Moonwalk, a floating, bouncy thrill on Yankton’s main street Wednesday for Crazy Days, was a big attraction for the kids who lined up for half a block to wait their turn. A big fan at the rear of the Moonwalk inflates the floor with air and keeps the top filled out like a bubble.
25 Years Ago
Sunday, August 3, 1997
• No paper
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.