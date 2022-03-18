The Yankton Police Department (YPD) is seeking the public’s help following an uptick in thefts of a specific vehicle component — catalytic converters.
According to a post on the YPD’s Facebook page, on March 14 around 2:36 p.m., the YPD received multiple reports regarding the theft of several catalytic converters from vehicles near a business on E. Highway 50.
On Friday, March 18, another report was received by the YPD around 7 a.m. of another catalytic converter theft from the 700 block of Locust St.
The YPD Facebook post warns the public that these likely won’t be the last reports of such thefts.
“The Yankton Police Department would like to remind the citizens of potential future thefts regarding catalytic converters on vehicles,” the post said. “Thieves seek to steal these items due to the metals they contain. They can be removed within minutes.”
Anyone with information is asked to call the YPD at 668-5210 or Crime Stoppers at 665-4440.
