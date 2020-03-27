NORFOLK, Neb. — Weather permitting, work will begin the week of April 1 on N-14, on the bridge spanning the tributary to Verdigre Creek located between Verdigre and Niobrara, according to the Nebraska Department of Transportation.
Traffic will be maintained using temporary traffic signals. Phases of work on this project will include erosion control, culvert, guardrail and asphalt overlay.
Anticipated completion is August 2021.
Motorists are reminded to use caution when driving through construction work zones.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.