South Dakota recorded three new deaths related to COVID-19 in Wednesday’s weekly update from the Department of Health (DOH).
The new deaths raised the state’s pandemic toll to 2,931. None of the new fatalities were posted for the Yankton area.
The DOH reported 972 infections, while active cases rose to 2,546, an increase of 17%.
Current hospitalizations climbed by three to 52, with 45 new hospitalizations reported.
Locally, Yankton County saw 22 new cases, the sixth straight week of double-figure increases. However, 24 new recoveries were also posted, lowering the number of active cases to 49.
Other DOH statistics from Wednesday included:
• New Area S.D. Hospitalizations (1) — Turner County, +1;
• S.D. Seven-Day Test-Positivity Rate — 19.2% (+2.8%);
• New Area S.D. Cases (63/+7 from last week) — Bon Homme County, +4; Charles Mix County, +1; Clay County, +12; Douglas County, +1; Hutchinson County, +10; Turner County, +8; Union County, +5; Yankton County, +22;
• Area S.D. Active Cases (171/+8) — Bon Homme County, 9 (+3); Charles Mix County, 13 (-11); Clay County, 30 (+8); Douglas County, 2 (+1); Hutchinson County, 35 (+5); Turner County, 15 (+7); Union County, 18 (-3); Yankton County, 49 (-2);
• Area S.D. Community Spread — LOW: Douglas; MODERATE: Charles Mix, Union; SUBSTANTIAL: Yankton; HIGH: Bon Homme, Clay, Hutchinson, Turner.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.