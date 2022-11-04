PIERRE — South Dakota’s Public Utilities Commissioners advise natural gas customers to prepare for rising prices in the coming months. Customers concerned about increased heating expenses this winter should take steps now to ensure bills remain manageable.

Natural gas prices are primarily determined by the market. The PUC’s natural gas rate authority is limited to factors related to natural gas delivery, which account for roughly 30% of the overall cost. The other 70% is determined by numerous market factors like supply and demand, weather, production, storage levels and imports and exports.

