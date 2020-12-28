100 Years Ago
Wednesday, December 29, 1920
• Word has been received from the Yankton College Men’s Glee Club, which is out on its Christmas tour, that they are getting on famously and singing to large crowds all along the trip.
• The falling of a tree at the corner of Fourth and Green streets yesterday broke off an electric light pole and cut off all the electric light service west of there. By strenuous effort it was temporarily repaired for last night but will cause the company considerable time and expense before it is replaced.
75 Years Ago
Saturday, December 29, 1945
• If you didn’t wear your ice skates downtown this morning you should have. Otherwise you were lucky to walk more than a block without at least one scare and possibly a fall. A fine sleet froze as it hit the sidewalks and streets today. Smartest person in town was a high school lad who came ice-skating down Walnut street about 10 a.m. while pedestrians looked on with envy at his rapid progress.
• The traditional Yankton city firemen’s New Year’s Eve ball will be held for the 58th time in the city hall auditorium here Monday evening with music to be furnished by Tom Ptak and his orchestra from Wagner. This annual charity even furnishes the only substantial source of revenue for the Yankton fire department, a volunteer organization.
50 Years Ago
Tuesday, December 29, 1970
• Dr. Harry H. Savage, well-known, longtime head of the history department at Yankton College and outstanding educator in South Dakota and Oregon, died Monday at the age of 79.
• Officials of the South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks department say that the majority of fish tested from the state’s angling waters are mercury free and safe for fishermen.
25 Years Ago
Friday, December 29, 1995
• The federal shutdown ending its second week hasn’t affected Agriculture Department offices in Yankton yet, but layoffs could begin and services reduced without a budget resolution, a local official said.
• Almost $900,000 worth of building permits were issued in November according to City of Yankton records. Leading the list was a pair of $140,000 projects. Portec-Kolberg is slated to make a $140,000 addition to their plant, while Dennis Williams is building a new apartment complex on Riverside Drive for the same amount.
