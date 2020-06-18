• Issaiah Roberts, 41, Yankton, was arrested Wednesday on a probation hold for first-degree petty theft.
• Daniel Leber, 47, Irene, was arrested Wednesday for driving under the influence.
• Bethay Flynn, 39, Irene, was arrested Wednesday on a warrant for theft by insufficient funds check.
• Alexandria Woolf, 32, Moorhead, Minn., was arrested Wednesday for possession of a controlled substance (two counts); possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of marijuana (1-10 pounds); possession with intent to distribute marijuana (1 lb. or more); and unauthorized manufacture, distribution, counterfeiting or possession of substances with a high potential for abuse (felony).
• James Donnelly, 32, Moorhead, Minn., was arrested Wednesday for possession of a controlled substance (two counts); possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of marijuana (1-10 pouds); possession with intent to distribute marijuana (1pound. or more); and unauthorized manufacture, distribution, counterfeiting or possession of substances with a high potential for abuse (felony).
• Joeleonn Ward, 37, Yankton, was arrested Wednesday on warrants for failure to appear and second-degree petty theft.
• Lewis Simms, 52, Yankton, was arrested Wednesday on a warrant for simple assault and attempting to put another in fear of bodily harm.
