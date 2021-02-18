Yankton School Board Vice-President Jill Sternquist has turned in her nominating petition to run for another term with the Yankton School District 63-3 School Board.
This year, Sternquist and Kathryn Greeneway are up for reelection. Greeneway turned in her petition last week.
According to the South Dakota Secretary of State’s website, nominating petitions for open school-board seats must be returned by 5 p.m. Feb. 26.
If Sternquist and Greeneway remain unopposed, an election will not be necessary.
If other candidates join the race, a school board election will be held on April 13.
The last school board election in Yankton was in 2013.
