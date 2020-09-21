Flu season is nearly upon us, and several entities are looking to make flu shots more accessible to those who may not otherwise have the means to get them.
During Food for Thought’s upcoming food box distribution event, the Yankton County Office of Emergency Management will be holding an influenza clinic at Calvary Baptist Church in Yankton from 4:30-6 p.m. Thursday.
Among those helping to put the clinic together is Dr. Michael Pietila, who told the Press & Dakotan Monday that the clinic is aimed at those who would otherwise find it difficult to be able to get a flu shot.
“We are providing, free of charge — for those who wish to get it — a flu vaccination,” Pietila said. “We’re targeting those individuals that don’t have insurance or another way to get the flu shot. We have a limited number of shots. If you have another way to get it or you can afford it through your usual provider of insurance, we prefer that these flu shots be for those individuals who don’t have another way to get them.”
The shots will be available to anyone over six months of age. He said that there are 600 doses available for this clinic and that there is no obligation for anyone who is picking up food to get the shots.
Pietila said that this is the first time the clinic has been added to a Food for Thought event.
“It was an idea one of the medical students had,” he said. “There’s a big group of us — myself, the Yankton Medical Clinic, Avera, Food for Thought, Feeding South Dakota, United Way, the Servant Hearts Clinic, the USD Medical School and Mount Marty Nursing School — (who have) gotten together for this project, and we just thought one of the best places to do a drive-thru would be at the Food for Thought distribution.”
While flu season tends to herald an annual challenge for medical professionals, this year is much different as it will coincide with an unrelated global pandemic for the first time in modern history.
Pietila said that flu vaccinations are still critical, even if the response to the COVID-19 pandemic may have actually helped to mitigate the spread of influenza elsewhere.
“There’s a little bit of confusion out there,” he said. “The flu pandemic in the Southern Hemisphere has been low because of social distancing and mask wearing, so now people are like, ‘Well, maybe it’s not as important to get the flu shot this year.’ It’s very important each year. We don’t do a good enough job every year. We only get about 40% of our population vaccinated, and we need to increase that regardless of whether there’s a pandemic. … For a variety of reasons, our hospitals are going to be busier because of COVID-19. We don’t want to see a busy flu season.”
He also stressed that the flu vaccine remains a safe option.
“Flu vaccination is very safe and it’s very effective,” he said. “You cannot get the flu from a flu shot. It’s impossible. There’s no live virus in it.”
Pietila said vaccinations will also be done at the Pathways Shelter for the Homeless, the Banquet and the River City Domestic Violence Center in the coming days.
