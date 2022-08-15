SIOUX FALLS — The transition from high school graduate to new college student is an exciting milestone and moving away from home is part of the process for many. AAA South Dakota reminds college students and their parents of important steps — which very few think of — before heading off to school: review your insurance policy and plan for car maintenance.

According to Consumer Reports, dorm rooms can be a hot spot for thieves. Two roommates could have $6,000 or more worth of electronics alone — laptops, tablets, smartphones and gaming systems — as well as other items of value in their small living space.

