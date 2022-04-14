New Housing Study Could Help In Push For Funding

There’s been a major theme in Yankton over the last decade: the city needs more housing at all income levels.
And since the release of the last major housing study in 2014, which saw an update in 2017, there’s been no lack of trying with Westbrook Estates and several other housing projects rising from the ground in Yankton in this time.
With the prospect of federal funding available, local officials say they’re proud to have a new housing study in hand,
Yankton Thrive CEO Nancy Wenande said the latest housing study, released earlier this year and conducted Community Research Partners of New Elmo, Minnesota, will help identify needs going forward.
“Yankton Thrive is proud to partner with the City of Yankton to update the housing study for Yankton,” she said. “They consultants do considerable research on the Yankton community, reach out directly to landlords and developers, and utilize a variety of other sources to create the 176-page document which outlines the current housing environment and potential for development over the next five years.”
She said the study only covered the city itself and not outlying areas such as rural Yankton County or even the Lewis & Clark Lake area.
The 2022 study update points out that, between 2010-2020, the city averaged the building of 48 housing units per year — a number that’s expected to grow further in the coming years.
“Although the city has grown methodically in the past, there is reason to believe that the rate of future growth will increase to approximately 59 to 63 households per year through 2026,” the study’s conclusions read. “This increase is based on the accelerating pace of housing-unit construction over the past five years. With limited excess housing capacity in the past, housing unit availability and household formation in Yankton are directly linked.”
Unit recommendations, according to the study, included the addition of “40 to 52 units per year to address owner-occupancy housing demand” and “275 to 325 rental housing units over a five-year period serving various market segments.”
Wenande said the study needs to be refreshed periodically.
“It is important to have our housing study updated every 3-5 years so we are prepared to prove to developers and contractors the need for additional housing,” she said.
However, there was some added importance to getting it out in 2022.
“This year, it is especially important because a housing study is one of the items requested by South Dakota Housing for some of their grant and loan programs for housing and development of infrastructure,” she said. “Through our progressive actions, we are well positioned to apply for housing infrastructure grants through the South Dakota Housing Development Authority when the program starts accepting applications.”
Wenande added that officials are happy with what’s being made available to the state.
“We are very appreciative of the governor, the Office of Economic Development and the Legislature for working hard to find an option for communities to access the $200 million the governor proposed in her budget for housing infrastructure,” she said. “While the final program passed by the Legislature doesn’t look anything like what was originally proposed, it is refreshing to see the collaborative efforts to find a solution that makes these dollars accessible to all communities in South Dakota.”
The public is going to have an opportunity to learn more about the latest study in the very near future.
“Scott Knutson from Community Research Partners will be presenting virtually at the April 25 City Commission meeting,” Wenande said. “It will allow community members and commissioners to ask questions directly from the author of the study. It is no secret that housing is needed in Yankton, and this study could inspire developers to consider Yankton as a worthwhile investment for their next project.”
To read the full 2022 housing study update, visit Yankton Thrive’s website.
