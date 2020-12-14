YSD Stays The Course On Fridays

The Yankton school board decided that early Friday dismissals are helping students and teachers get their work done, as well as boosting morale.
At the recommendation of Yankton School District Superintendent Wayne Kindle, the school board approved a motion at its Monday meeting to continue the Friday half-days through the third quarter of the school year.
When it approved the schedule change at a special school board meeting in September, the board included a requirement to review that decision before the start of the third quarter of the academic year, Kindle said.
“At the time, the biggest concern they have was they were really being taxed with having enough time to get all the things done that they needed,” he said. “We heard that loud and clear and the board approved it.”
About two weeks ago, administrators and school board members again met with teachers regarding the early release policy. Kindle asked school board member Frani Kieffer, who was there, to share her perspective of the meeting. She said that the tone of the recent meeting was completely different than it had been back in September and that teachers now have time to communicate with online learners as well as preparing the various lessons necessary.
“It’s not solving everything and I think staff are still really going above and beyond,” Kieffer said. “”But it has alleviated a little of the stress.”
YSD staff unanimously supported continuing the policy through the third quarter, she said.
“We were grateful to hear that it really helped staff morale,” Kindle added.
The school board approved the calendar change with the provision that the early release be again revisited prior to the fourth quarter.
Also Monday, the school board voted to continue YSD in-house use of the Abbott BinaxNOW COVID-19 Antigen test through the next quarter. Since November, the school district has given 60 rapid tests: 12 to staff and 48 to students, yielding 58 negatives and two positive results, according to Kathy Wagner, YSD director of Student Services.
“It is my recommendation to continue to offer rapid testing for students and for staff who become symptomatic at school,” she said. “School nurses are getting done what needs to get done and it doesn’t seem to be a hindrance to their abilities.”
With the recent start of the new legislative session, District 18 lawmakers were present Monday to talk about what’s coming up.
“Gov. Kristi Noem announced a 2.4% increase to education at the beginning, which is certainly an improvement over past years, and I think there’ll still be quite a push to see that go higher, because there’s a significant amount of dollars in play,” Rep. Ryan Cwach told the school board. “My big takeaway for this legislative session is there is a significant amount of money out there because the CARES Act allowed the state to move some money around to make that an opportunity legislatively.”
There is still $350 million in CARES Act money that has not been allocated, he said.
YSD has allocated or spent all its CARES Act money, Kindle said.
“You have a lot of one-time money right now,” he said, “I think it would be nice if the Legislature would consider a discussion on infrastructure needs, technology needs and I don’t think we ever would have imagined how we would have taxed our kitchen equipment that ran all of last year, through the summer and going into the school year.”
Cwach and District 18 Sen.-Elect Jean Hunhoff thanked Kindle for the feedback and expressed an interest in learning any further one-time funding needs. Hunhoff discussed some of the ins and outs of allocating one-time funding opportunities.
Though she is not currently bringing any legislation, Hunhoff said she is doing everything in her power to make testifying before her committee as COVID safe as possible.
Also present Monday was Rep-Elect Mike Stevens, who is returning to the legislature after a two-year hiatus.
“This year, I will be serving as vice chairman of Judiciary, as well as on Education. Those are the two committees that I requested to serve on, and so I was very fortunate to get on those,” said Stevens, who is also a former Yankton school board member.
Part of his main effort, at first, will be trying to reestablish and make relationships with all the new legislators, he said.
“It is essential that Yankton continues to have a presence in Pierre, having people walk through the halls saying, ‘Who is that person?’ ‘That’s the superintendent of Yankton,’” Stevens said. “Just having that little touch is still, I think, very important.”
He also encouraged YSD to stay in touch with all the District 18 representatives through notes and emails.
“Sometimes, with the 400-500 bills that come through, we are so busy trying to juggle everything, and it’s really nice to get that input from you,” he said.
Also at Monday’s Meeting:
• Yankton Middle School Assistant Principal Heather Olson told the school board about the school’s upcoming door decorating contest, which she and Principal Todd Dvoracek will judge.
• Yankton High School Principal Jennifer Johnke played a segment from the recent COVID-modified three-band concert in which a student sang during one of the numbers.
• The school board approved signing a petition submitted by developer Jim Tramp regarding a request to the city to rezone property to the northwest of YHS from R-2 single family dwellings to B-3 and R-4, two- and multi-family dwellings.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.