The public is invited to join Team HOPE on Saturday, June 19, for its 10th annual Team HOPE Cancer Benefit Poker Run.
Registration is from noon-1 p.m. at the KEG in Tabor. It is important to know that you do not need a fancy car or motorcycle to participate. This run is about a unity of old friends, making new friends, and honoring those that are no longer with us.
In the heart of the Czech Days celebration, if you are unable to attend the poker run, you are encouraged to come out and show your support to Team HOPE at the conclusion of the run back at the Keg at approximately 5:30 p.m.
Apart from other organizations, Team HOPE puts 100% of the money raised into the hands of the people who need it in our community.
The efforts of Team HOPE help bring a bit more hope into a world that has, at times, felt hopeless to others. For more information on the Team HOPE Benefit Fund or if you wish to donate, become a sponsor or volunteer, contact Karen Edler, 1101 Yvonne Dr., Yankton, SD 57078, 605-857-0133 or email teamHOPErocks@yahoo.com.
