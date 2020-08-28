100 Years Ago
Sunday, August 29, 1920
• No paper
75 Years Ago
Wednesday, August 29, 1945
• Yankton College’s athletic field is becoming a vast amphitheater this week as workmen, under the direction of a Chamber of Commerce committee of which L.R. Godfrey is chairman, put the finishing touches on stage and seats in preparation for Midwest Farmer Day next Monday.
• Yankton College will open its first term of the post-war era on September 10, with a new president, new dean, several new staff members, a freshman class 60 percent larger than that of last year, and an aggressive plan for revitalization of its program and for the expectation of its service and prestige.
50 Years Ago
Saturday, August 29, 1970
• A yellow Yankton College pickup bearing a bottle of a potential high explosive and two Army explosive disposal experts were surrounded by light-flashing police cars. The cautiously carried container had been in the Forbes Hall organic chemistry lab, and contained old isopropyl ether of unknown vintage —‑ a potentially high — and easily triggered — explosive. The caravan ended at the dump where the bottle ended in a “whoosh” of flame.
• New head football coach Bill Bobzin greeted a veteran group of Greyhound gridders as practice opened in the fall camp last week, but there is one area that concerns him. The middle of the offensive line has been wiped out by graduation, injury and ineligibility to a point where the guards and center will be strangers.
25 Years Ago
Tuesday, August 29, 1995
• There will be no beer sold in the 1800 and 1900 block of Summit. Before a standing room only crowd of about 100, the Yankton City Commission voted 7-2 on both malt beverage license applications presented Monday night.
• With 10,000 World War II veterans and guests looking on in the State Fair grandstand, Gov. Bill Janklow said Saturday he came to offer thanks for their sacrifices 50 years ago. With the youngest WWII veterans now in their 60’s, Janklow stressed the importance of recognizing their contributions.
