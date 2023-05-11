POUND COUNT
Yankton Animal Control has several pets looking for their owner. If you are missing your cat or dog, call dispatch at 605-668-5210. If you wish to adopt an animal, contact Heartland Humane Society at 605-664-4244.
Updated: May 12, 2023 @ 2:08 am
DAILY RECORD POLICY
The Press & Dakotan publishes police and sheriff reports as a public service to its readers. It is important to remember that an arrest should not imply guilt and that every person is presumed innocent until proven otherwise. When juveniles are released from jail, it is into the care of a parent or guardian.
It is the policy of the Press & Dakotan to publish all names made available in the police and court reports. There are no exceptions.
ARRESTS
• Brendan McBride, 28, Yankton, was arrested Wednesday on a parole hold for the S.D. Department of Corrections.
• Caleb Zahrbock, 18, Yankton, was arrested Wednesday for breach of conditions.
• Jodella Marshall, 41, Yankton, was arrested Wednesday on an unspecified warrant.
• A 13-year-old Yankton male was arrested Wednesday for obstructing officer, jailer, firefighter; and fleeing.
• Steven Perreira Jr., 39, Springfield, was arrested Thursday for driving under the influence (second).
• Kiaya Stock, 19, Yankton, was arrested Thursday for driving under the influence.
ACCIDENTS
• The sheriff’s office responded to a fatal accident on Highway 50 at 9:59 a.m. Wednesday.
• The police department received a report at 3:47 p.m. Wednesday of a non-injury accident with property damage on Highway 50.
• The sheriff’s office received a report at 6:15 p.m. Wednesday of a non-injury accident with property damage on Highway 50.
• The sheriff’s office received a report at 3:08 a.m. Thursday of an injury accident on 309th Street near 451st Avenue.
INCIDENTS
• No incidents reported.
CRIME STOPPERS
Anyone wishing to report anonymous information on unlawful activity in the City of Yankton or in Yankton County is encouraged to contact the Crime Stoppers tip line at 605-665-4440.
