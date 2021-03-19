Yankton County recorded 12 new COVID-19 infections in Friday’s daily update from the South Dakota Department of Health (DOH).
It marked the biggest one-day increase in new cases for the county since Jan. 16, and the first double-digit increase since Jan. 20. The county has reported 21 new cases over the past three days.
Yankton County saw two new recoveries, with its active case number rising to 56.
There were no active cases posted for either the Yankton Community Work Center or the Yankton Federal Prison Camp.
Overall, South Dakota reported 316 new cases Friday, its biggest one-day increase since Jan. 22.
No new deaths were recorded, leaving the state’s pandemic death toll at 1,919.
Other area counties seeing new cases included Charles Mix (+2), Clay (+3), Turner (+6) and Union (+8) counties in South Dakota and Cedar (+4) and Knox (+3) counties in Nebraska.
The University of South Dakota reported seven active cases (4 students, 3 staff), up two from Thursday. However, the number in quarantine/isolation jumped by eight to 18 people, including one on campus (+1).
Late Thursday, Mount Marty University reported no active cases, down one from Wednesday.
Here are other statistics posted by the DOH Friday:
• Total Cases — 115,518 (+316: 271 confirmed, 45 probable);
• Active Cases — 2,240 (+76);
• Recoveries — 111,359 (+239);
• Hospitalizations — 6,836 ever hospitalized (+6); 68 currently hospitalized (+3);
• Testing — 3,449 new tests processed; 815 new individuals tested;
• 7-Day Positivity Rate — 8.3% (+0.1%);
• Vaccinations — 333,676 total vaccinations (+12,229); 210,032 individuals vaccinated (+5,239).
In Nebraska, the Department of Health and Human Services reported 32 new cases and three new deaths, raising the state toll to 2,133.
Other statistics included:
• Total Cases — 205,814 (+32);
• Recoveries — 159,102 (+103);
• Hospitalizations — 6,253 ever hospitalized (amended downward by 23); 129 current hospitalizations (-3);
• Testing — 7,238 new tests processed; 1,081 new individuals tested;
• Total Vaccinations — 690,619 (+22,097).
