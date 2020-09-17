Yankton Library Staff Honored As Arts Advocate Of 2020

The staff of Yankton Community Library (YCL) has been named Arts Advocate of the Year — quietly.
With masks, social distancing and very little fanfare, representatives from the Yankton Area Arts (YAA) presented the award to surprised YCL librarians Wednesday morning on the lawn in front of the library.
“I think it’s a great honor, and, very appropriately, the awards are presented to the library staff,” Dana Schmidt, director at YCL told the Press & Dakotan. “I think it’s a team effort and all the staff bring ideas; all the staff help put events together; and we try to draw on each other’s interests and strengths with different ideas that we incorporate into events.”
“The library staff has been very active on social media and on their website getting the word out about having fun activities for kids and families,” said YAA Director Julie Amsberry. “They really promoted — especially early on — some of the activities that were popping up throughout the town: bears in the windows, sidewalk chalk art and decorations in the windows.
“Because it’s such a hard year for anyone to be active, we felt they were doing it positively and really making the most of what’s been a hard situation for everybody.”
This type of recognition was a welcome surprise, Schmidt said.
“I knew that we had a meeting with Julie (Wednesday), and that’s all I knew,” Schmidt said. “So it was a very big surprise to see everybody when we came to the door.”
YCL has consistently offered arts and crafts for children, and incorporated S.T.E.A.M. (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Math) into its after-school activities whenever possible. The addition of adult crafts nights at the library have also been popular, she said.
“We also try to have authors and different performers and presenters in throughout the year that may highlight different arts,” Schmidt said. “We’ve partnered with Yankton Area Arts before to bring in an African Kora player. We try to do different things to reach people however we can, wherever we can.”
Annual arts-oriented events supported by the library were canceled this year due to COVID-19, including Kids Art Fest and Oscar Movie Night.
However, despite being closed since March by the coronavirus outbreak, the staff at the Yankton Community Library (YCL) has continued to do its best to keep people engaged during the pandemic, offering online story time and some virtual online activities.
“We also shifted gears with our summer reading program and made everything virtual,” Schmidt said. “So, for the months of June and July, we had bags to pick up so kids would have art materials that they could follow along with for our virtual events.”
Staff is hoping to continue the practice of providing craft ideas and craft bags for pickup into the fall.
“It’s really hard to plan in advance right now, but we are also trying to think of something fun for October that we could have — maybe an outdoor event that would allow for social distancing,” Schmidt said. “We’re toying with the idea of painting outlines of pictures on the sidewalk and then giving kids chalk so they can fill in the pictures.”
The staff at YCL has also tried to keep in touch with its membership, despite having limited opportunities for interaction, she said.
“We’re doing curbside pickup, and we made little notes for people that just said, ‘We miss you,’ ‘You’re awesome,’ ‘Keep reading,’ different things like that that, and we would just throw them in the bags for pickup,” Schmidt said. “We’ve had comments about that, like, ‘It was just so great to have that human connection!’ Even though they’re not coming in the building, we’re still trying to connect and brighten their day.”
There has been a lot of positive feedback and many thanks to library staff from the public during the pandemic, she said.
“Libraries are more than just the books,” Schmidt said. “That’s actually our library motto: ‘Books are just the beginning.’ I think we try to reach people with all different kinds of interests and we try to reach them in all different kinds of ways, because we know that learning can happen in so many different ways.”
———
YCL is currently open by appointment. You are asked to call in advance. Expired library cards can be renewed over the phone.
