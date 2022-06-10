VERMILLION — The South Dakota Shakespeare Festival (SDSF) will present a professional production of “Othello” in Vermillion’s Prentis Park June 16-19. The production will also be streamed for free online June 23-26; check www.sdshakespearefestival.org for complete details.
The 2022 season and production are dedicated in honor and gratitude for the life and work of Mary Merrigan, a staunch supporter of the SDSF, who made immeasurable contributions to the Vermillion area community.
“Othello” is adapted and directed by Tara Moses, a citizen of Seminole Nation of Oklahoma, Mvskoke, and a current M.F.A. candidate in Directing at Brown/Trinity Rep. Moses, a playwright in her own right, has adapted the script, making cuts and adding original material. She has set this production in the year 2176 on the first day that full sovereignty has been restored to Native Nations.
She explains her approach: “Futurism is an art form and headspace that many have imagined into, especially Afro Futurists and Native Futurists. A question I’ve held for years while learning from Octavia Butler, Rasheedah Phillips, Leslie Marmon Silko, Jamie Okuma and many others is what does day one of full Black Liberation and Tribal Sovereignty look like? This production of Othello allows us to explore the complications, nuances, and realities of true solidarity. Will our shared Indigenous future be threatened by a colonial past? Let’s find out.”
Cody Floyd, a recent graduate of the University of Alabama’s BFA Acting program, takes on the role of Othello: “During the process, we’ve had the luxurious opportunity to play and explore. Tara allows every artist to feel seen and heard. It is so refreshing to come into a space where nothing is ‘right’ and leave with a true sense of knowing that community was a part of this production.”
Chingwe Padraig Sullivan, an MFA Acting student at Brown/Trinity, plays Iago: “An actor always needs to be somewhat sympathetic to the character they’re playing, but this version of Iago is truly the most sympathetic I’ve ever seen him. This Iago is not a mustache twirling villain, but instead a person who has fought all their life for a future when they can finally be free. But, when it seems as though that freedom has arrived, Iago watches the community they built deny a place for Him, and others like him. Iago is still a villain, but one of tragic circumstance, not birth.”
Performances take place at 7 p.m. June 16-19 in Vermillion’s Prentis Park. Starting one hour before each performance of this full-length Shakespeare production, the Festival will feature vending of food, beverages and souvenirs in Prentis Park.
In addition, various outreach, education, and music events will take place during the week of the Festival: details are available at www.sdshakespearefestival.org. All programs are “Free Will” donation, and no tickets are required.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.