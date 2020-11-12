The Governmental Affairs Committee of the Yankton Area Chamber of Commerce will be hosting a Pre-Legislative Event on Tuesday, Nov. 17, via Zoom from noon-1 p.m.
David Owen, president of the South Dakota Chamber of Commerce & Industry, will be the featured speaker at the event. He will provide thoughts on the 2020 election and ballot results and will discuss potential legislative items and issues that may be considered during the 2021 session of the South Dakota Legislature.
Registration is required if you wish to receive the Zoom link. Deadline to register is Monday, Nov. 16, at noon. Register online at: www.yanktonsd.com and clicking on the Pre-Legislative slider or by calling the Chamber at (605) 665-3636.
The 96th South Dakota legislative session begins Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021.
