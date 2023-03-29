VERMILLION — The University of South Dakota School of Health Sciences, in partnership with Sanford Research, will begin offering a Clinical Research Coordinator Certificate program, a 12-credit undergraduate certificate that prepares students for careers as clinical research coordinators (CRC).

Clinical research coordinators are key members of the clinical research team, led by clinician investigators. CRCs facilitate and coordinate the daily research activities in clinical trials/research with the primary responsibility of ensuring participant safety, protocol compliance, quality data collection and entry, and overall best practices in the conduct of studies.

