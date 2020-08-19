100 Years Ago
Friday, August 20, 1920
• A beautiful piece of handwork is on display in the electric light office window this morning in the shape of a Hymn Board, the work of John T. Coxhead of Yankton. It is of dark walnut finish and is intended for a church at Madison, Wis.
• Utica is making big preparations for her first Firemen’s celebration to be held on Sunday, August 22.
75 Years Ago
Monday, August 20, 1945
• Readers will find a number of much discussed new books available at the Yankton Carnegie Library. Recent additions to the shelves, as announced from the office of the librarian contain the following: “Great Tales of the American West,” “Brave Men,” “Prayer for a Child” and more.
• A three-day pre-school institute for teachers in the rural schools of Yankton county is announced by Mrs. Alma Burke, county superintendent. Morning and afternoon sessions will be held on August 23, 24 and 25, at the Yankton county court house.
50 Years Ago
Thursday, August 20, 1970
• Turner County Fair activity entered its second day today as 4-H judging continues along with a full slate of other entertainment. Scheduled this afternoon was a visit to the fair, billed as the state’s largest county fair, by Gov. Frank Farra.
• Coach Bob Winter of the Yankton High School staff has asked that all prospects for this year’s cross country team report at the high school at either 8:30 a.m. or 1:30 p.m. “It is important,” said coach Winter, “for all interested athletes to start their training. We would like to have a large number of people on our team.”
25 Years Ago
Sunday, August 20, 1995
• No paper
