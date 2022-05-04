HURON — The James River Water Development District Board of Directors will hold their regular meeting on Thursday, May 12, at the Davison County North Office, 1420 North Main in Mitchell, at 9 a.m.
Items on the agenda are:
1. Public comment on items not on the agenda
2. Director 8 Vacancy
3. Extension of grant funds awarded to a landowner in Sweet Township for repairing a dam in Hutchinson County
4. Funding request from a landowner in Hutchinson County to repair a dam in Wittenberg North Township
5. Funding request for the Enhanced CRP Program
6. Update on the South Central Watershed Project
7. Update on the South Central Water Quality Monitoring Project
8. Update from the Personnel Committee
9. District Update from Staff, Directors, and Chairman
10. Any other business that may come before the Board
