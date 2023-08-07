100 Years Ago
Wednesday, August 8, 1923
• The business of Yankton will halt Friday afternoon to pay homage to President Warren G. Harding, whose funeral will be held that day in Marion, Ohio. Business houses will close from 3 to 4 o’clock, the hour of burial. Plans were being made today for a military touch to the day when Battery E, 147th Field Artillery, would appear in uniform, probably near the flag staff in front of the Elks club, with a final salute and the sounding of taps.
• The second largest payment ever made at one time on stock of the Meridian Highway Bridge company came in today when Charles B. Clark, of St. Helena, Neb., sent in a check for $6,500 on his stock subscription. The largest on the books of the company is for $9,000, given by the Gurney Seed & Nursery Co.
75 Years Ago
Sunday, August 8, 1948
• No paper
50 Years Ago
Wednesday, August 8, 1973
• The only research project of its type in the country has been funded at the University of South Dakota School of Business by the National Science Foundation. The project is concerned with the evaluation of published materials, research projects and governmental studies concerning the problems of franchising and regulation by local governments.
• The Martinus Lutheran Church at Utica will be observing their 90th anniversary this coming Sunday, Aug. 12, with a special service of thanksgiving and praise at 10:30 a.m. Returning to give the message for the occasion will be a former pastor, the Rev. Charles Felton, now of South Bend, Ind. During the past 90 years, the Martinus congregation has been served by 19 pastors. Currently serving is the Rev. Lowell Boettcher of Menno.
25 Years Ago
Saturday, August 8, 1998
• Women’s soccer, which is growing rapidly in popularity across the nation, will become the new intercollegiate sport at the University of South Dakota. Soccer will be added to South Dakota’s fall lineup in 1999.
• Gayville-Volin High School has been awarded a $1,000 grant by Ocean Spray Cranberries, Inc., as part of their “Crave to Be Your Best” program. The program provides financial assistance to high schools that demonstrate dedication to encouraging young women to participate in high school sports, but lack the funding to fully execute their plans for female athletes.
