BROOKINGS — Funding is still available through the statewide South Dakota Humanities Council for cultural organizations struggling to maintain operations during the coronavirus pandemic.
The deadline is June 30 for the South Dakota Humanities Council CARES Act Grant, which provides unrestricted operating support, humanities program support, or both to qualifying organizations impacted by COVID-19.
Up to $10,000 is available per organization to maintain essential functions and retain core personnel. The grants are funded by the National Endowment for the Humanities (NEH) as part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act economic stabilization plan.
Awards will be determined, in part, by financial need and operating budget. A match is not required. General criteria stipulate that organizations maintain a primary business address in South Dakota and have 501(c)(3) status and a DUNS number (active SAMS registration not required).
Learn more by visiting http://www.sdhumanities.org/cares or emailing SDHCCARES@sdhumanities.org to ask questions or schedule a phone call.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.