Yankton Man Named To SD Transportation Board
PIERRE — A Yankton man has been named to the South Dakota Transportation Commission, replacing another Yankton man who is leaving the board.

In a press release issued Wednesday, Gov. Kristi Noem announced that she will appoint Chris Frick of Yankton and Austin Simons of Selby to serve on the Transportation Commission.

