Yankton Man Named To SD Transportation Board

PIERRE — A Yankton man has been named to the South Dakota Transportation Commission, replacing another Yankton man who is leaving the board.
In a press release issued Wednesday, Gov. Kristi Noem announced that she will appoint Chris Frick of Yankton and Austin Simons of Selby to serve on the Transportation Commission.
“Our Transportation Commission makes sure that South Dakotans can get where they need to go. They are the ones that keep our state moving,” Noem said in the press release. “I am confident that these folks will serve in their new roles with the best interest of our citizens at heart. I look forward to working with them.”
Frick is from Yankton and has a bachelor’s degree in teaching from the University of Sioux Falls. He worked at a family-owned livestock order buying business before starting his own livestock market in 1994. Frick went on to work in sales for a wholesale propane company. He is now part owner of a HVAC company.
“I would like to thank Gov. Noem for having faith in me to do the right things for South Dakota,” Frick said in the press release. “It is an honor to serve the hardworking people of this great state on the Transportation Commission.”
Frick will fill the vacant seat of former Commissioner Bruce Cull.
Simons is a lifetime resident of South Dakota and has a bachelor’s degree in banking and finance and professional accountancy from Northern State University. He was a public accountant at Cahill Bauer & Associates in Mobridge before going on to become the manager at Thorstenson Trucking, LLC in Selby. In this role, Simons has applied performance data to evaluate and improve operations, target current business conditions, and forecast needs.
“I am very grateful to Gov. Noem for this opportunity to serve the state of South Dakota,” said Austin Simons. “I have lived here my entire life, and I am proud to have a role in continuing to improve this state not only for those living here today, but for the future generations of South Dakotans.”
Simons will fill the vacant seat of former Commissioner Benj Stoick.
