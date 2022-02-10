South Dakota recorded 18 new deaths related to COVID-19, including one in Bon Homme County, in Thursday’s update from the Department of Health (DOH).
The new deaths marked the highest one-day total since Jan. 21 and raised the state toll to 2,724. There have been 87 COVID-related deaths recorded already in February.
For Bon Homme County, it was the 37th COVID fatality overall and first since Jan. 24.
South Dakota reported 354 new infections Thursday, the smallest one-day increase since Dec. 13. Active cases dropped to 15,679 (-1,904) and have fallen 57% since cresting at 36,155 on Jan. 25.
Current hospitalizations rose to 317 (+5). However, there were just 18 new hospitalizations reported.
The seven-day test-positivity rate fell to 21.9% (-1.3%).
There were just 26 new infections reported in the eight area South Dakota counties.
Yankton County recorded five new cases, the smallest increase since Oct. 28. There were 84 new recoveries, with active COVID cases dropping to 383, the first time it’s been below 400 since Jan. 5.
Case reports from other area South Dakota counties included: Bon Homme County, +1; Charles Mix County, +4; Clay County, +6; Douglas County, +1; Hutchinson County, 0; Turner County, +4; and Union County, +5.
There were no new COVID hospitalizations reported in the Yankton area.
The University of South Dakota’s online portal showed nine active cases (8 students, 1 staff), up one from Wednesday. There were 12 people in quarantine/isolation (+1), none of whom were on campus (0 change).
In the DOH’s weekly COVID update on the state’s educational institutions:
• Grades K-12 — There were 192 new cases reported last week (Jan. 30-Feb. 5), down from 414 the previous week. So far this school year, there have been 10,060 total cases (7,975 students; 2,085 staff), with 8,836 recoveries;
• Colleges, Universities and Technical Schools — There were 46 new cases posted for last week, down from 138 the week prior. So far this school year, there have been 1,703 cases (1,240 students; 463 staff), with 1,348 recoveries.
