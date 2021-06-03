PIERRE — The Workforce Housing Needs in South Dakota Interim Study Committee will hold their first meeting of the 2021 interim on Wednesday, June 9, 2021, at 10 a.m. (CT). The meeting is being conducted via electronic conference and in Room 414 of the State Capitol in Pierre to allow for both remote and in-person participation.
The committee, chaired by Rep. Roger Chase (R-Huron) with vice chair Sen. Casey Crabtree (R-Madison), will review the 2017 Housing Study; discuss housing concerns attracting growth; receive information on public housing financing; and hear from several housing-related organizations. The agenda is available online: https://mylrc.sdlegislature.gov/api/Documents/220523.pdf.
Those wishing to testify remotely must register by noon June 8, 2021, by email to Rachael.Person@sdlegislature.gov. Testifiers should provide their full names, who they are representing, city of residence and what agenda item they will be addressing.
