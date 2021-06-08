Clay Co. Courthouse Bond Issue Fails

VERMILLION — By a 2-to-1 margin, Clay County voters rejected a $41 million bond issue for new county facilities.
The bond measure was defeated 1,544-766, losing in all seven precincts. The election drew 2,338 of 8,104 eligible voters for 28.8% turnout.
The controversial bond issue drew statewide as well as intense local interest, as it focused on issues facing counties across South Dakota in terms of jails, court facilities and county services.
The bond issue required a simple majority vote for passage, according to Clay County Auditor Carri Crum.
The Southeast Ward of Vermillion showed the highest voter turnout and rejection, with a 595-240 “no” vote and 42% turnout.
In the other precincts, Rural Ward 1 voted 81-30 no with 21% turnout; Rural Ward 2 voted 79-30 no with 20% turnout, Rural ward 3 voted 246-140 no with 29% turnout, Central Ward voted 179-87 no with 25% turnout, Northeast Ward voted 80-71 no with 16% turnout and the Northwest Ward voted 284-168 no with 28% turnout.
The Clay County bond issue wasn’t the only election Tuesday for Vermillion area voters.
Vermillion city residents chose from among five candidates to serve a one-year term as mayor. The winner will finish the term of Mayor Jack Powell, who died April 20, 2020.
Kelsey Collier-Wise — who has served as mayor since Powell’s death — won with 886 votes. She was followed by Ryun Fischbach 391, Ryan S. Church 216, Tammy Seney Baisden 178 and Aaron Kerkhove 25.
Also, Vermillion school district patrons were choosing two board members from among three candidates. Rachel E. Olson and Shane Nordyke won those seats with 1,414 and 1,070 votes, respectively, followed by Wade A. Larson with 661.
Olson was an incumbent in the race. A new face was guaranteed, as school board member Tim Schwasinger did not seek re-election.
CLAY COUNTY BOND ISSUE
Last March, the Clay County Commission decided to issue $41 million in general obligation bonds to pay for the construction of a new jail, law enforcement safety center, courts and government services, as well as land acquisition costs.
The new location had not yet been determined. If the bond issue passed, the current courthouse, jail and law enforcement center would have been vacated by the county.
The $41 million bond issue would also have been used for current courthouse stabilization by repairing the roof and preserving its exterior. The courthouse was constructed in 1912, while the jail and law enforcement center were built in 1989.
The county bond issue was not to exceed 30 years after the year of issuance, according to the Clay County state’s attorney explanation.
The Clay County Facility Planning Committee, consisting of a range of citizen volunteers, worked for more than two years and conducted close to 100 meetings to secure the most cost-efficient solution to address the county needs, according to the Vermillion Plain Talk.
“The county has made it clear there are no intentions to tear down the existing historic courthouse, with funds even set aside to stabilize and maintain the structure,” the Plain Talk reported.
Those supporting the measure said the new facilities were needed to meet modern needs. Opponents questioned the dollar amount, what facilities were needed and whether enough study had been done of alternatives for the current courthouse and jail/law enforcement center.
Clay County Sheriff Andy Howe, one of the bond supporters, advocated for a new jail and law enforcement center. He noted not only the current conditions but also the potential problems associated with continued use of the current facilities.
In addition, the Vermillion Chamber and Development Company (VCDC) board of directors unanimously supported, with two abstentions, passage of the bond issue. The two abstaining members were City Manager John Prescott and Board of Directors Vice-Chair Jeff Erickson.
A group of Clay County citizens, including a group known as “Save Our Historic Clay County (SD) Courthouse,” opposed the bond issue. The opponents included those who wanted to preserve the current courthouse as the center of county government.
The opponents questioned the need for new facilities and asked for further review of the county’s building needs.
