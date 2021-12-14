Shift At The Center

As Christy Hauer, longtime executive director at The Center in Yankton, begins her retirement, the baton has passed to a friendly, familiar face.
As of last week, Hauer’s former administrative assistant, Kriss Thury, stepped up as The Center’s new executive director. A party in Hauer’s honor is slated from 1-3 p.m. today (Wednesday) at The Center. All are welcome.
“Anyone — members, the community — that wants to come in and have some cake and give some well-wishes and good vibes to Christy is welcome,” Thury told the Press & Dakotan.
Hauer took the helm at The Center 10 years ago at a time when it was struggling financially. Since then, she has brought it out of the red and has implemented many innovations.
“I’m really proud that we have had a balanced budget every year,” Hauer told the Press & Dakotan. “In addition to having a balanced budget, we were able to sock some money away for future growth and development.”
Hauer said the next step will be accommodating the needs of the aging Baby-Boomer generation and appealing to its interests.
Also under Hauer’s directorship, The Center started:
• the Rock-A-Thon fundraiser that in its seven-year history has brought in about $182,000;
• the nutrition program that has served more than 385,000 meals — 51,000 during the pandemic, 176,000 to the homebound; and
• 45,000 meals donated to low-income senior citizens and 20,000 boxes of supplemental food distributed to seniors below the poverty level.
The Center has even managed to distribute 1,800 bags of pet food to keep beloved pets fed.
Also, in the last 10 years, more than 3,000 families have received free assistance on their taxes and more than 6,000 seniors have received Medicare Part D assistance.
Also under Thury and Hauer’s guidance, The Center reached out to members of the community of all ages to join, volunteer and donate, and worked to expand the activities offered.
All of these accomplishments were a team effort, and none would have been possible without the community’s support, Hauer said.
The current expansion, which began under Hauer, involves creating an event shelter for outdoor activities, including meals, dances and bands, she said.
Having such a structure in 2020 during the beginning of the pandemic would have been a game changer, Hauer noted.
“We had our 50th anniversary last year,” she said, with Thury adding, “And the members had to do drive through.”
As close as the two women have become over the years, they did not start out that way.
“She didn’t like me when I got here,” Hauer said.
“I did not,” added Thury. “I didn’t like change at the time, and Christy came in and wanted to do all this change.”
A road trip to Pierre soon transformed their dynamic, Hauer said, giving each the chance to get to know and appreciate the other’s strengths and ideas.
“I’m really proud of the relationship Kriss and I have had getting her groomed and ready to step into these new responsibilities,” said Hauer, who, amid health issues, has been preparing Thury for the leadership role. “She has stepped up and she has learned by shadowing me and having to do some of the things in my stead.”
The Center couldn’t be in better hands, she added.
“I’m proud,” she said. “I don’t think — I know — she’s ready.”
Initially, Thury said she had not wanted to take Hauer’s place.
“That was not all that long ago — well, four or five years ago — I said, ‘I don’t ever want to sit in your chair,’” Thury said. “But now, I know I can do it, and I am sitting in your chair — literally. Just until Friday, though, and then I’m going to get my chair over here.”
