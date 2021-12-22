Looking for something to do over holiday break? Teens (grades 6-12) can come to the Yankton Community Library for an afternoon of playing board games.
Join in on Thursday, Dec. 30, from 3:45-4:45 p.m. Teens can use the board games at the library or bring their own. Invite your friends and come on down to the library for some fun.
This event is free with no registration required. For questions, call the library at 605-668-5275 or email library@cityofyankton.org.
