EDITOR’S NOTE: This is part of a series of profiles on the five candidates running for Yankton County Commission. The general election is Nov. 8, and early voting is underway.
NAME: Ryan Heine
FAMILY: Wife: Michelle Donner owner of Counterfeit Catering; step-sons: Lee Stevens (27), Ty Hawkins (21), Brock Hawkins (20); Daughter: Declynn Heine (10); Son: Kieran Heine (6)
EDUCATION/OCCUPATION: Principal Engineer: Image Sensing Systems, Inc (Minneapolis); Owner/Operator: 6th Meridian Hop Farm; Chief Guinea Pig: Counterfeit Catering.
Graduate of Cedar Catholic H.S. (Hartington, Nebraska);
B.S. Physics, B.S. Electrical Engineering from Parks College of Saint Louis University (St. Louis);
Graduate work at Washington University (St. Louis).
ANY OTHER GOVERNMENTAL/ORGANIZATIONAL EXPERIENCE: Vice President of Nebraska Hop Growers Association; 3 years on NE SARE Grant Committee.
WEBSITE/FACEBOOK: www.facebook.com/RyanHeine4Yankton
• Why are you running?
Our commission needs to represent the residents of the county and respect the laws. All too often in the past few years, we observe special cases, conditions and reinterpretations being made at the last minute that lead to disgruntled residents, violated contracts, even lawsuits. This creates an environment that inhibits development and costs the taxpayer in lost revenue and legal fees. We need real transparency through facts and laws and end the authoritarian mandates and hidden agendas. We need a commission that is here to build our community better and always represent Yankton County, its people and all of its businesses in a positive light.
One can only complain so much before putting forth the work to make it better.
• How will you approach medical cannabis permits and what, if anything, do you believe the County Commission should be doing to prepare for prospective passage of recreational marijuana either in November or beyond?
From my experiences, I could argue that it is less controversial to have a cannabis dispensary in Yankton County than to grow hops. We must be careful not to be lured with dollar signs from an untested business with deep social implications. The impacts to areas in our county could be good or disastrous. We should have a balanced approach for our community to prevent too heavy of concentrations while keeping this new industry open to competition.
It is probable that recreational will be passed within the next term of the County Commission and will be an issue unique from medicinal. We need to do research on the communities that have legal recreational access to examine their laws and consequences going forward.
• What is your philosophy on agricultural operations in Yankton County?
As one of the pillars of our county’s economy, I support our farmers. All farms are factories and have multiple levels of regulation from the federal level, state level and even the most extensive ordinance in our county zoning. We must always have processes defined for complex approvals that is transparent for both the applicant and the general public, and never abridged. If this process is violated, I will vote against it.
Unreasonable regulation and limitations to their capabilities will undoubtedly drive more family farms — our neighbors — under. Food systems will be vertically integrated and handed over to the large corporations; the farms absorbed into wealthy investment firms with their own agenda for our liberties and land.
• How would you approach infrastructure, especially roads and bridges?
We currently create 5-year plans that seem to focus heavily on the next 1-2 years. This is short term planning; I think we can do more to create a pathway to a sustainable efficient transportation network that maximizes the service to our businesses and residents. Rural transportation systems are an increasing focus among state DoT’s as they often lack usability and safety at an alarming rate.
As we do currently, we need to work with our current assets, but there are many new tools to evaluate traffic usages and make better projections for the future. With better long-term vision provided to the people I think we can address more concerns and allow more focus to solve long term problems.
• Additional thoughts?
For the past few years, Yankton County has been mired with controversy and lawsuits, damaging its integrity and transparency. Transparency requires more than an extra 3 minutes at the beginning of a meeting to speak while the board is encouraged to not respond. Transparency requires that we stick to facts and law with integrity and honor. Transparency requires we enforce the laws equally and don’t cut deals for our friends, family and political contributors. Transparency and integrity extend from the meetings, services, social media and even daily conversations as a servant of the people. It is time to restore integrity and transparency to Yankton County governance.
