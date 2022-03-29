• A report was received at 12:48 p.m. Tuesday of a domestic incident on 3rd St.
• A sheriff’s office report was received at 3:21 p.m. Monday of theft off of 446th Ave. near Mission Hill.
• A sheriff’s office report was received at 4:03 a.m. Tuesday of an escape from the Yankton Community Work Center. A second inmate was reported on escape status at 4:20 a.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.