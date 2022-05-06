CASES DISPOSED: APRIL 23-29, 2022
Jonathan Michael Thorson, 117 ½ W 3rd St., Apt 3, Yankton; Domestic abuse simple assault attempt to cause bodily injury; $621.50; Jail sentence of 163 days with 163 days credit; Probation 2 years; Habitual offender 1 or 2 prior felonies; Motion dismissed by prosecutor; Domestic abuse simple assault attempt to cause bodily injury; Recharged by information; Domestic abuse aggravated assault, choking; Recharged by complaint; Domestic abuse violation of conditional bond; Motion dismissed by prosecutor; Interference with emergency communications; Motion dismissed by Prosecutor; Domestic abuse aggravated assault, choking; Recharged by information; Domestic abuse, violation of conditional bond; Recharged by information; Interference with emergency communications; Recharged by information.
Jonathan Thorson, 117 ½ W 3rd St., Apt 3, Yankton; Domestic abuse simple assault attempt to cause bodily injury; $621.50; Interference with emergency communications; Motion dismissed by prosecutor; Habitual offender 1 or 2 prior felonies; Motion dismissed by prosecutor; Domestic abuse simple assault attempt to cause bodily injury; Recharged by information; Domestic aggravated assault, choking; Recharged by complaint; Intentional causing contact with bodily fluids/human waste; Motion dismissed by prosecutor; Domestic abuse, aggravated assault, choking; Recharged by information; Intentional causing contact with bodily fluids/human waste; Recharged by information.
Markus Marks, Wagner; Domestic abuse simple assault attempt to cause bodily injury; Motion dismissed by prosecutor; Domestic abuse simple assault attempt to cause bodily injury; Recharged by information.
Markus Marks, Wagner: Entering or refusing to leave property after notice; Motion dismissed by prosecutor; Entering or refusing to leave property after notice; Recharged by information.
Jesus Machucaplanchart, 1014 Cedar St., Yankton; Speeding on other roadways, $137.50.
Jermaine Barnes, 918 Pine St., Apt A, Yankton; Speeding on other roadways; Motion dismissed by prosecutor; No driver’s license; Motion dismissed by prosecutor; Reckless driving; $490.50; Jail sentence of 30 days with 30 days suspended; Driving under the influence, 1st offense; Recharged by information; Driving under the influence, 1st offense; Recharged by information.
Christopher Patrick Svarstad, Brookings; Fail to stop, accident causing property damage; $396.50; Jail sentence 30 days with 25 days suspended; Driving with suspended (not revoked) license; Motion dismissed by prosecutor.
Kimberly Ann Tramp, 314 E 15th St, Yankton, Seat belt violation, $25; Operator assure passengers 5-18 wear seat belts, $25; Operator assure passengers 5-18 wear seat belts; $25.
Anna Marie Shelburg, 44475 S. Jim River Road, Yankton; Seat belt violation; $25.
Cassy Jo Zavadil, Mitchell; Operator assure passengers 5-18 wear seat belts; $25; Speeding on other roadways; $157.50.
Michael Allen Plummer, 2405 W City Limits Rd., Apt 209, Yankton; Speed on four-lane in rural areas; $117.50.
Nichole Lynn Tarr, Vermillion; Speeding on other roadways; $97.50.
Raymond William Hanson, Utica; Seat belt violation, $25.
Alicia L Rios, 2405 W City Limits Rd., Apt 208, Yankton; Renewal registration during assigned month; $132.50.
Kaitlyn Rose Valentine, 101 Richard St., Yankton; Speeding on other roadways, $117.50.
Ryan M. McClennen, Volin; Speeding on other roadways; $117.50.
Robert Ray Hotchkiss, Delmont; Overweight on axle; $182.50.
Mark Alan Wieseler, 2519 Timberland Dr., Yankton; Seat belt violation, $25.
Courtney Williams, Volin; Failure to make proper stop at stop intersection; $132.50.
Ethan Yasat, 110 E 6th St., Yankton; Possession of alcohol by minor; $200.
Arthur Stewart, 2502 Douglas Ave, Apt 10, Yankton; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; Dismissed motion by prosecutor; Driving with revoked (not suspended) license; $396.50; Jail sentence 30 days with 30 days suspended; Driving with revoked (not suspended) license; Recharged by information.
Alexander Nockels, 709 Locust St., Yankton; Possession of alcohol by minor, $200.
Andrew R Gwinn, 2003 Locust St., Apt 6, Yankton; Fugitive from justice, Extradited.
Scott Wilson, Mission Hill; Fail to stop accident causing property damage; Motion dismissed by prosecutor; Fail to stop accident causing property damage; Recharged by information.
Thomas Joseph Buckley, Volin; Seat belt violation, $25.
Savannah Laree Tesky, Gayville; Throw match or burning object from vehicle; $182.50.
Tucker Goeden, Crofton, Neb.; No driver’s license, $132.50.
Lisa M. Lakin, Freeman; Speeding on other roadways; $137.50.
Cody Dossett, Sioux Falls; Unauthorized ingestion of controlled drug/substance in schedules I or II; $616.50; Penitentiary sentence of 5 years with 5 years suspended; Probation 3 years; Habitual Offender 1 or 2 prior felonies; Motion dismissed by prosecutor; Driving under influence 1st offense; Motion dismissed by prosecutor; Unauthorized ingestion of controlled drugs/substance in schedules I or II; Recharged by information; Driving under influence 1st offense; Recharged by information.
Gage Michael Taylor, 703 W 15th St., Yankton; Seat belt violation, $25.
Susan Jo Kostroun, 2912 Lakeview Dr. Yankton; Seat belt violation, $25.
Brianda Rodriguez, Imperial, Calif.; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia, $282.50.
Aniya Teppo, 1105 W 8th St., Box 11, Yankton; Speeding on other roadways, $97.50.
Ian Tylar Huether-Bahm, Viborg; Seat belt violation, $25; Speeding on other roadways; $236.50 with $79.00 suspended; Under twenty-one driver; $328.50; License suspended for 30 days; Jail sentence 30 days with 30 days suspended; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; $282.50; License revoked for 90 days; Driving with suspended (not revoked) license; $282.50.
Wyatt Huber, 415 E 4th St., Yankton; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; $282.50; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; Motion dismissed by prosecutor; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; Recharged by information.
Connor L. Davenport, 503 Burgess Rd., Yankton; Speeding on other roadways; $117.50.
Brian Roth, Mission Hill; Speeding on other roadways; $157.50; Careless driving; $132.50.
Sales Matias Otoniel Bartolome, Sioux City, Iowa; Speed on four-lane in rural areas, $137.50; No driver’s license; $132.50.
Mary Jo Wohlwend, Glenwood, Minn.; Speeding on a state highway, $117.50.
Todd A. Archambeau, 515 ½ Linn St., Yankton; Renewal registration during assigned month; $132.50.
Kimberly Ann Tramp, 314 E 15th St., Yankton; Operator assure passengers 5-18 wear seat belts; $25; Operator assure passengers 5-18 wear seat belts; $25.00; Operator assure passengers 5-18 wear seat belts; $25.
Santina Luana Ronzani, Sioux Falls; Speed on four-lane in rural areas, $137.50.
Matthew Jacob Christ, 613 Douglas Ave, Yankton; Failure to possess CDL/permit or drive a CMV w/o proper endorsement; $182.50; Seat belt violation; $25.
Christopher Patrick Svarstad, Brookings; Driving under the influence 1st offense; Motion dismissed by prosecutor; Reckless driving; Motion dismissed by prosecutor; Disobey judicial process; Motion dismissed by prosecutor.
Tyler Koopmeiners, St. Joseph, Minn.; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; Suspended imposition of sentence; $616.50; Jail sentence of 62 days with two days credit; Three years probation; Habitual offender-1 or 2 prior felonies; Dismissed by prosecutor; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; Dismissed by prosecutor; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; Recharged by information.
Tracy Jon Eichler, 2403 W. City Limits Rd., Apt. 201, Yankton; Seat belt violation; $25.
Zachary J. Angelo, Sioux Falls; Speeding on other roadways; $117.50.
Jennifer Schmitz, 102 Tooties Ave., Yankton; No driver’s license; $132.50.
