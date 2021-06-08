MENNO — This month’s Menno Pioneer Opry will be held on Friday evening, June 11, in the big red barn at Pioneer Acres, on the north side of Menno. The site is handicapped-accessible and if you arrive at the site early, you are asked to not park in the spots near the ramp unless you are handicapped and need to park there.
The Opry is the extension of the Friday Night Opry that used to be held at Kaylor’s SoDak Stamm Hall. The program features local musicians with a variety of old time country and gospel music.
The program will begin at 7 p.m. and will wrap up around 9 p.m. There will be potluck refreshments at intermission, with coffee and cold drink provided by the Opry.
The public is invited to come and enjoy an evening of fellowship and music. There will be a freewill offering taken with proceeds going to Menno Acres.
If you are a musician and would like to be on the program but you were not on last month’s program, please call the opry coordinator at: 605-212-9011 to be put on the program. The Pioneer Opry endeavors to run a clean, family oriented show endeavoring to preserve our rural heritage of old-time music, skills and lifestyle.
