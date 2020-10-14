100 Years Ago
Friday, October 15, 1920
• B.V. Morgan, vice president of the First State Bank, of Wagner, nearly lost his life in an automobile accident. He, with some companions, was returning to Wagner from a trip on the south side of the Missouri river. As he drove on to the ferry at Fort Randall, the brakes of his auto refused to work and the car plunged off into eight feet of water. Quick work on the part of the boat’s crew saved Mr. Morgan.
• The basement of the Methodist church has been thrown open by Rev. Lyles for the use of those who wish to attend the Sunday school convention tomorrow and Sunday, and desire to bring a basket dinner and make coffee.
75 Years Ago
Monday, October 15, 1945
• Announced by Robert Feyerharm of Yankton College today is a Nov. 7 speaking appearance here of Ray Clark, Yankton College graduate and radio station WOW Pacific war correspondent, who has just returned from Tokyo aboard the celebrated B-29 City of Omaha — the plane which carried Clark on a bomb run over the Japanese mainland last July 28.
• Leroy Withee, of west of Yankton, was displaying Saturday some hybrid corn which he has developed on his place of what he called the Texas flour variety crossed with several varieties of Indian corn. The kernels are dark brown in color, and the ears which he was displaying measured 14 inches in length. He has been experimenting with the crossing of corn for several years, he says.
50 Years Ago
Thursday, October 15, 1970
• Sister Evangeline Anderson, Ph.D., president of Mount Marty College, has announced the appointment of Joseph H. Davidson as director of development at the college. His duties will be in the area of development of fundraising and preparation of proposals for grants for submission to private foundations and to governmental agencies.
• The Yankton Bucks have been elevated to the top rung in this week’s Sioux Falls Argus Leader rankings for 11-man football teams in the state. Yankton’s win over the Pierre Governors, coupled with the Mitchell loss to Aberdeen, put the Bucks in the coveted Number One position.
25 Years Ago
Sunday, October 15, 1995
• No paper
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.