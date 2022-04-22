SPRINGFIELD — A rural Springfield family has lost its home after a Friday morning fire.
Brett and Emily Romkema reside at the house, which was a total loss, according to Bon Homme County Sheriff Mark Maggs.
The Springfield, Avon and Niobrara, Nebraska, fire departments responded to the scene, the sheriff said.
Springfield Fire Chief Sam Knoll said the fire occurred around 11 a.m. Friday. No one was home at the time, he said.
As of 5 p.m., Knoll reported he had returned for additional watering of the fire scene.
The Romkemas could not be reached late Friday afternoon for comment or further information on their situation.
No other details were immediately available. However, firefighters were facing difficult conditions in battling the blaze. The region has been hit by high temperatures, low humidity and strong winds.
At 5 p.m., Yankton had readings of 89 degrees, 38% humidity and winds of 32 miles per hour.
