Saddle Up! Horse Show Provides 4-H’ers With Learning Experience

SPRINGFIELD — Despite the warm conditions inside the arena, Owen Eitemiller was riding high in the saddle during Wednesday’s horse show.
With more competition remaining, the Charles Mix County 4-Her had already earned top honors in two categories. By the end of the day, he was scheduled to compete in about a half-dozen events.
“I ride the same horse in all the events, an American quarter horse,” he said. “I enjoy the roping and riding part a lot better (than showmanship).”
Bon Homme and Charles Mix counties held their joint horse show at the 7-N Arena, located west of Springfield. The event provided a chance for 4-Hers to gain experience in showmanship and riding before heading to the South Dakota State Horse Show July 19-21 in Huron.
By early afternoon, Eitemiller had won a top purple in the stock seat and trail riding divisions, and he had received a blue in showmanship.
When asked, the young man remained soft spoken about his achievements. Beneath his cowboy hat, he flashed a grin when talking about the joy he finds with horses.
“I’m 17 and have been in it since I could start. I’ve been doing high school rodeo, 4-H rodeo and these horse shows,” he said.
Eitemiller lives between Wagner and Armour, and he comes from a family of horse lovers. His parents and grandparents introduced him to riding.
He finds his own passion in rodeo and riding, pursuing it whenever he can.
“I like the rush. Most of the time, it’s not that scary unless something goes wrong,” he said. “I go roping every week, if I can, and I ride every other day. I enjoy it more than anything. Most of the time, I go roping with other people. I just work with them when they’re moving cattle.”
Eitemiller hopes to repeat his past success at the state horse show, as he won a purple ribbon — the top ranking — in ranch riding.
“I did pretty good, but they’re picky (judges) at state,” he said with a knowing look.
For Michael Koranda, those feelings of passion and pursuit of excellence are things he hopes to grow as the 4-H youth program advisor for Bon Homme and Charles Mix counties. He serves them as part of the South Dakota Cooperative Extension Service.
Koranda noted the horse show provided valuable experience prior to the state show. The county competition provided a measuring stick of their progress along with a judge’s critique.
“Today we have Joe Rowe from Sioux Falls,” he said. “Joe is a well-established judge in the equine industry in South Dakota.”
The purpose of the county show has changed in recent years, Koranda said.
“(4-Hers) come here basically to show what they have accomplished since May,” he said. “It used to be they tried to get a purple ribbon and go to the state horse show. Now, no matter how they place, as long as they show here, they go to state.”
Just holding a horse show represents a victory in itself, Koranda said.
“Because of COVID, we weren’t able to have a horse show last year. We’re trying to get back to normal this year,” he said. “I started this job in March. This is my fourth month here, and it feels normal to me, right? But the kids are very excited to show the growth they have made since May in their partnership with the horses.”
The relationship between equine and rider plays a crucial role, Koranda said.
“Right now, they are showing how they are able to communicate with the horse in the walk, trot and canter,” he said. “They do the showmanship first and then the fun stuff like the barrel racing and pole benders. It’s like at school. You have your regimen where you practice the skills you want to show, and then you have recess where you run around like a normal play day.”
While the horse arena isn’t a classroom setting, it provides valuable lessons, Koranda said. In one case Wednesday, a 4-Her dealt with a horse that came up lame during the competition.
“They’re learning patience and perseverance. You have to have patience if the horse refuses to do what you want. You have to keep trying to overcome any obstacle,” he said.
“Most of these horses are owned by the 4-Her, but some are leased. Today, we had a boy who only had ridden this horse twice. Each horse is different on how to communicate with them.”
Today’s young horse riders can use their skills in a wide range of settings, from everyday chores on the farm and ranch to making the professional equestrian and rodeo circuit, Koranda said.
“All of these are lifelong skills whenever they use them and wherever they go,” he said.
Koranda credited the 7-N Arena for providing an outstanding place for horsemanship. Carol Bartness, the arena owner, watched Wednesday’s competition. She and her husband had purchased the site from the Nagel family of Springfield.
“We’re very grateful they allow us to work here and use it for our events,” Koranda said. “It’s a beautiful establishment, and we can use it for events like team penning and calf tying.”
Bartness grew up in Minnesota and had lived in Texas for 20 years. Her husband discovered the Nagel property, including the arena.
“We had some land in Minnesota, sold it and bought this place. We bought the 140 acres with the arena, the house and the other buildings. Blaine (Nagel) built the arena when the kids were all doing rodeo.”
Bartness arrived on site in May, and her husband remains in Iowa taking care of their other operation.
“I got here in time for their judging clinic last month. Jen (Torsney) had contacted me and wondered, since they had done practices here, if they could have their shows here and I said yes.”
“I have always been involved with horses. After Blaine told us about the events held here throughout the year. I thought, this is going to be fun. To have people here, and to recognize our first ‘horse prints’ in the arena, has just been great.”
For Koranda, Wednesday’s horse show provided an important first step in helping to grow the Bon Homme County and Charles Mix County 4-H programs.
“My goal and mission is for the kids to make an impact,” he said. “If I get one person to make an impact on the world, I’ve done my job.”
