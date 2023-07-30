One Person Arrested In Vermillion Stabbing Death

VERMILLION — An arrest has been made in connection with a stabbing death that was reported in Vermillion early Sunday morning.
According to a press release from the Vermillion Police Department, a 911 call was received at 4:09 a.m. Sunday regarding a man who had been stabbed.
“Officers and medical personnel responded to the residence and determined the man was deceased,” the press release said.
Chezayia Liggins, 20, was arrested and charged with first-degree murder, the press release said.
The victim was described as a 47-year-old Vermillion man. He has not been identified pending notification of his family.
An autopsy has been scheduled and the investigation is ongoing.
“There are no other persons suspected to have been involved in this incident,” the press release said, adding that there is no danger to the public.
No other information was available as of this writing.
