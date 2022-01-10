100 Years Ago
Wednesday, January 11, 1922
• An apparent slackening of the crime wave in the last few weeks is reflected in Yankton, for there has been little lawlessness around here of late. Both the city and county jails have been all but empty since the first of the year, and there is only one occupant of the latter at the present time.
• The ice men have been making frequent trips to the river in the hope of starting their ice harvest as soon as there is ice enough to cut. Binders now plan to start cutting below town Thursday.
75 Years Ago
Saturday, January 11, 1947
• Application for government airport funds was made by local authorities here in November, and Yankton’s allotment, which has now been approved, will allow for the paving of the airport’s longest runway and other improvements, with work likely to start this spring.
• Jan. 12 is a date that older residents of Dakota will never forget as long as they live. It was the date of the great blizzard of 1888, in which 148 persons lost their lives in Dakota Territory, 112 of these in the area now embraced in South Dakota, and many others suffered the loss of hands or feet from frostbite.
50 Years Ago
Tuesday, January 11, 1972
• The visiting group from the University of South Dakota’s School of Business is getting a great deal of attention and publicity. That’s the word from Prof. Benno Wymar of the School of Business accompanying the group of students as well as South Dakota business and educational leaders on the tour.
• Dr. Jerome Wildgen, president of the American Academy of Family Practice, told medical students here that a practice as a family doctor in a small town can be a very rewarding “speciality” for a physician.
25 Years Ago
Saturday, January 11, 1997
• At 1:13 a.m. Friday two elderly females found themselves without a working furnace in the 500 block of E. 21st. A call placed to the Yankton Police Department had heat on the way. Police officers provided blankets and a space heater, donations from the community to be used for just such an emergency.
• The Corps of Engineers parks at Lewis and Clark Lake had another strong year in 1996 including record campground revenue of $206,000 and high public use in all parks.
