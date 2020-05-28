It’s almost easy to look at the 2019 flooding as a distant memory with all that has gone on since.
But for the City and County of Yankton, it’s a reality that hasn’t gone away.
More than a year after the bomb cyclone that marked the first major flood in March, both entities are just now starting to see the first signs of relief funding from the federal government.
Yankton City Manager Amy Leon told the Press & Dakotan that some funds have begun to trickle in.
“We have started to see a little funding for some of the smaller projects that we worked on (during the) actual event day and some of the reimbursement for overtime for staff,” Leon said. “We’re starting to see that money come in. Those aren’t large amounts by any means, but certainly helpful.”
Leon said the city has received roughly $20,000 so far when it comes to FEMA aid.
However, she added that the ongoing pandemic is making it difficult to get much further for flood relief for the time being.
“We took another step backwards on the calendar when COVID-19 hit,” she said. “Many federal agencies and departments had to recalibrate, just like we all did — FEMA included.”
Even with the pandemic slowing things down, Leon said that the process hasn’t stopped completely.
“I spoke with FEMA (Wednesday) and they’re working towards closing (the reimbursements) out and then we’re going to start focusing more on the Marne Creek,” she said. “Our first step with Marne Creek and that mitigation is to get a request for qualification together to hire an engineering firm. Our city engineers are working with FEMA to develop that request for qualifications.”
She hopes to have an engineering firm secured by the end of summer to start working on designing the projects to rebuild Marne Creek’s flood mitigation trail — the Auld-Brokaw Trail.
One entity that has received a substantial grant, in part, to help with flood damages was the city’s wastewater plant. At the beginning of May, the Economic Development Administration (EDA) announced a $6.4 million grant to increase water and sewer capacity.
“They’re repair (dollars), but that’s also to build more redundancy into the plant should we have additional high-water events and other things of that nature,” Leon said.
The city will have to match $1.6 million.
Leon said that the city is looking into the specifics of how it will move forward on this grant next week.
“Monday, we’re going to have a telephone call about that project and how we’re going to administer that grant and the specifics that we need to do with our engineers to spend that money appropriately,” she said.
In Yankton County, which had a double dose of flooding in 2019, including the March 13 bomb cyclone and September’s historic floods on the James River, the process is also ongoing.
Yankton County Office of Emergency Management Director Paul Scherschligt told the Press & Dakotan that officials are finishing up the first two categories of project reimbursement and funding requests.
“The Highway Department is entering a bunch of projects under their Category B (list),” Scherschligt said. “They’ve got the Category A done and it’s been submitted.”
In the FEMA Public Assistance Applicant Handbook, Category A refers to debris removal projects while Category B deals with reimbursement for emergency protective measures such as search and rescue; evacuations; and shelter facilities.
Scherschligt said it’s not just the COVID-19 pandemic that’s made for a slow process.
“There were so many projects and they have to enter so much stuff for every project — equipment, personnel, the hours they worked,” he said. “The other side of it was they ran into little glitches.”
He added that the county — as with the city — has had to deal with a number of changes in who its FEMA contact was.
“They’re on person number five from FEMA,” he said. “Everyone has had a little different way that they wanted it entered, so just when you get going, you have to change direction or use a different form.”
Scherschligt said he’s hopeful that all of the Category B requests will be completed within the next couple of weeks.
He also said that, as with the city, some townships in the area have started receiving the funds and reimbursements for some smaller projects.
Scherschligt said it will still be some time before every bit of flood relief is fully addressed.
“We’re hoping once the Category B stuff gets submitted, it’s going to be real quick — another month after it’s all signed and approved,” he said. “But it might be another month before we even get finalized on the big stuff — gravel, roads, culverts and stuff like that. It’s just going to be a matter of the order the application is sent off in.”
Follow @RobNielsenPandD on Twitter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.