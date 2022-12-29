Bloomfield School Board OKs Interim Supt. For 18 Months

BLOOMFIELD, Neb. — After the sudden resignation of its superintendent, the Bloomfield school district has chosen a familiar face as its new leader for the next 18 months.
At its Dec. 19 meeting, the Bloomfield school board approved the hiring of Jeff Messersmith as its interim superintendent through June 2024. He replaces Shane Alexander, who announced last month his resignation that became effective Dec. 23.
Messersmith brings a familiarity with the Bloomfield school district and hits the ground running. At the time of his appointment as interim superintendent, he was serving as the district’s assistant principal and activities director (AD).
The new contract indicates he will continue with those positions. Tabitha Gilsdorf is still listed on the school website as elementary principal for pre-kindergarten through sixth grade.
In his role as interim superintendent, Messersmith will receive an annual salary of $147,500, paid as $12,291.67 per month, during the length of the agreement unless specified by both parties.
In addition, Messersmith receives backpay of $9,583.34, representing the difference between his salary as principal and interim superintendent during November and December. The amount will be divided equally into an additional $1,597.22 monthly from January-June 2023.
As a result, his monthly pay during those six months will be $13,888.89.
Messersmith brings a lengthy education career — including extensive administrative experience — as he takes the interim helm.
He earned his bachelor’s degree in education, with a focus on math and computer science, from Kearney State University in Nebraska. He earned his master’s degree in education leadership from UNK, and he earned his specialist’s degree as a superintendent from Wayne State College in Nebraska, with studies in educational leadership and administration.
Prior to arriving in Bloomfield, Messersmith served as a teacher, principal and superintendent at Wynot. Earlier in his career, he served different roles with the Winside, Nebraska, schools, including principal and later as superintendent.
Alexander had served the Bloomfield district since 2013 and as superintendent since 2016. In addition, he currently serves as secondary principal for grades 7-12.
Alexander was in the second year of a two-year contract, earning $132,315 last year and $136,285 for the current school year.
He told the Press & Dakotan he was pursuing new opportunities.
“I will be retiring and plan to finish my ED. D degree (a doctorate in education). I am unable to make any further comments,” he said in an email. “Thank you for positively representing the schools and education in the Yankton area over the past several years.”
At this month’s board meeting, members unanimously offered the interim role to Messersmith. The agreement began Nov. 1, 2022, and automatically ends June 30, 2024, unless otherwise agreed to by both parties.
The interim agreement “is intended to allow the Board sufficient time to consider a superintendent search for the 2024-25 school year, if the board elects to conduct a superintendent search,” the contract says.
Bloomfield school board chairman Jason Hefner confirmed for the Press & Dakotan that Messersmith had been hired at the Dec. 19 meeting. Hefner declined further comment on the matter at this time.
With the interim role decided, the Bloomfield school board now turns its attention to a permanent replacement. The school district, located primarily in Knox County, enrolls 254 students, according to the city’s website.
The school board has heard presentations from various search firms.
At the Nov. 28 special meeting, the board met with Todd Strom, an associate of Hazard, Young, Attea and Associates (HYA). The nationwide firm assists with recruiting and selecting superintendents.
Strom also currently serves as superintendent of the South Sioux City, Nebraska, school district. He formerly served as a Crofton, Nebraska, school administrator and has announced plans to retire at the end of the school year.
The Bloomfield board invited Strom to the meeting to explain the superintendent search process. The board members were able to ask questions regarding the process and the cost of using his firm, according to the minutes.
Strom told the Press & Dakotan he sought to provide the board with information about the HYA services.
At its Dec. 19 meeting, the Bloomfield board heard presentations from two organizations. Sheri Becker and Abby Carlson from Nebraska Association of School Boards (NASB) and Jim Havelka of the Nebraska Rural Community Schools Association (NRCSA)
“Both parties shared information as to the process, timeline and costs associated with a superintendent search,” the minutes said.
After an executive session, the board unanimously offered Messersmith the interim superintendent contract for the remainder of 2022-23 and the entire 2023-24 school year.
However, the board reached no decision on hiring a consultant for the superintendent selection process.
“The motion to select a superintendent search service for the Bloomfield Community Schools died for lack of (a) motion,” the minutes said.
The next board meeting is set for Jan. 16 at the high school.
Follow @RDockendorf on Twitter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.