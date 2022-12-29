Bloomfield School Board OKs Interim Supt. For 18 Months
Buy Now
P&D File Photo

BLOOMFIELD, Neb. — After the sudden resignation of its superintendent, the Bloomfield school district has chosen a familiar face as its new leader for the next 18 months.

At its Dec. 19 meeting, the Bloomfield school board approved the hiring of Jeff Messersmith as its interim superintendent through June 2024. He replaces Shane Alexander, who announced last month his resignation that became effective Dec. 23.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.