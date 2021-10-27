Yankton Rotary Set To Celebrate Centennial

A local organization is on the cusp of celebrating its centennial.
The Yankton Rotary Club — Club No. 1470 — is set to hold a gala Tuesday evening to celebrate 100 years of official operation in Yankton.
Yankton Rotary Club President Rich Burns told the Press & Dakotan that the Yankton club’s first meeting took place Sept. 28, 1921, and its charter was officially recognized by the national Rotary organization Nov. 1 of that year. The club was sponsored by the Sioux City Rotary Club.
Burns said advocacy for what would become an area landmark and development of commerce in the area were among the main reasons for the club’s formation.
“The club was the focal point for raising money to develop the Meridian Bridge (which was under construction in 1921),” he said. “Second to that, you had the Missouri River which played an integral role in how the country developed within the center part of the United States. Yankton was about as far up the river as you’re going to go with a riverboat. With that, you had those people who were part of the community who were involved with transportation and they settled here and, in the process of that, you had those that were further downstream, so it was almost natural.”
There’s bound to be major changes to any entity over the course of a century, and the Yankton Rotary Club is no different.
One area Burns cited was the focus of the club.
“(They started) raising bonds and raising things for the bridge and doing all of those things,” he said. “As time went on, the Yankton club took a position of really supporting things like scholarships. … Another big thing they took on was the bicycle helmet program, which they still run to this day. It’s probably one of the longest serving volunteer efforts within our Rotary district because they’re close to year 30 of giving bicycle helmets to all the second graders in the area who want a bicycle helmet. That’s been another big push — helping out the Boys & Girls Club and helping out the museum.”
One of the biggest changes Burns cited, though, is in the club’s makeup.
“You looked at classification meaning that whatever somebody did in town — a banker, a pharmacist, a doctor or a dentist — you would go with that classification as a part of the club,” he said. “Rotary, overall, has stepped away from that, making it probably more inclusive for more and more people. The Yankton club included that inclusiveness as time went on. Then it became less of a social get-together … to where it became far more inclusive of men, women and others who are involved in different capacities of life, and I really think that’s helped Rotary grow, especially in our area.”
With all these changes over the past century, Burns said some things have stayed the same.
“You have club fellowship,” he said. “You have a forum where people can get together, talk about the community, talk about what’s going on and learn what’s going on. … In addition to that, being very supportive of the community overall.”
Tuesday’s gala event will include a reception, dinner and speeches by Rotary District 5610 Gov. Doug Lind, Yankton Rotarian Ken Jones and a keynote address by former Lt. Gov. Matt Michels.
Coming one day after the anniversary of Club No. 1470’s charter being certified, the gala will mark the first act of the club’s next 100 years.
Burns said there’s still a lot of work to do for the club’s future.
“We’re an inclusive club, but with it being inclusive, I like the idea of having a club that gets up from our current membership, which is sitting around 14-15 members, to grow to somewhere in the area of 50 members,” he said. “I would like to see us continue with the programs we’ve started and embraced.”
He said it’s important to keep up on the bicycle helmet program, the scholarships and the continued maintenance of the Rotary Nature Area on the east side of Yankton.
In the meantime, Burns said he’s grateful to be a part of the celebration of the local centennial.
“It’s not often that you have clubs that meet this milestone,” he said. “To know that this club has been around for 100 years and will continue to thrive and be a member of this community is awesome. In all honesty, not being from the community or even from the Midwest, this is quite a honor for me to be able to celebrate in something like this.”
