MENNO — Salem Reformed Church, 707 S. 5th St., Menno, will hold its annual soup kitchen from 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4.
The menu includes chili, vegetable soup, noodle soup, hot chicken sandwiches, taverns, pies, angel food cake, kuchen and kolaches. Carry out will be available.
All are welcome. This is a freewill offering, and proceeds go to missions and Christian camps.
