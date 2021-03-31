Yankton’s Chamber Of Commerce Looks To Future

EDITOR’S NOTE: This is the second of a two-part series.
A proposed merger between Yankton Area Progressive Growth (YAPG) and the Yankton Area Chamber of Commerce was discussed At YAPG’s annual meeting Tuesday.
Both of the groups’ boards have preliminarily voted in support of the idea and have placed Nancy Wenande, CEO and President of YAPG, in the interim executive directorship for the Chamber.
The next steps will involve expanding the discussion and voting to their memberships, which began at Tuesday’s meeting with a joint presentation from Amy Leon, Yankton city manager and vice president of YAPG; and Barb Rezac, vice president of Mission and Advancement for Mount Marty University and this year’s Chamber president.
“I wanted to visit a little bit about our history and how we’ve got to this point today,” said Rezac, who has been a Chamber board member for six years and its president twice. “During my time on the executive team, from the inside, we were seeing a lot of redundancy in efforts between YAPG and the Chamber.”
Leon pointed out that the two groups have overlapping memberships, board members and missions, as well as multiple websites, calendars and logos. She also noted that the types of groups that plan economic development have changed over the years and continue to change to suit the needs of the communities.
Rezac said that another thing the Chamber’s board recognized was what she called a “disconnect” between the two organizations, where the board felt they should be working more hand in hand.
“Also, we experienced budget deficits almost of $10,000-$15,000 every year,” Rezac said. “We knew that that was simply not sustainable and it was just not a good use of our membership dollars.”
Chamber representatives started questioning how the situation looked to its members. She said they also noted the absence of any community-wide strategic plan. At that point, the Chamber’s Board of Directors approached YAPG’s executive board proposing to seek answers to some of those questions together, she said.
“In addition to all of this, we have a Chamber building with some significant structural issues,” Rezac said. “The backside of that building is slowly sinking into the ground, as most of you are probably already aware.”
Construction of the Chamber building, located at 803 E. Fourth Street in Yankton, was completed in 2003. The cost to build the 5,200 square-foot structure that houses the Chamber and the Yankton Visitor’s Center was about $600,000.
“We have a listing of everything that’s happened with that building, all of the engineer reports, all of the samples taken and all of the work and efforts that have been put into trying to rectify or maintain that building,” Rezac said. However, the 2019 bomb cyclone and wet spring caused more significant shifting in the structure.
“I was getting pictures from Carmen Schramm, the former executive director of the Chamber, of ceiling tiles falling from the ceiling and the cracks becoming significantly more visible,” Rezac said. “Now, in the women’s restroom, there is a poster on the wall for something that happened quite a while ago, but they don’t dare take that poster down because it’s holding tiles on the wall.”
Engineers who examined the structure and the ground under the foundation have determined that it was probably not going to cave in and it was safe for occupation. However, they concluded that the building was resting on rotting wood materials and will continue to sink. They recommended that any attempt to repair the structure be abandoned, she said.
The conversation about a merger of YAPG and the Chamber started at a joint meeting of the two groups last June and led to the creation of an exploratory committee.
“The exploratory committee decided to hire a third party, Fresh Produce, and they went out and surveyed the community about merging these two organizations,” Rezac said. “By and large, everyone was very interested in us working collaboratively and being creative about how we move forward.”
Wenande was asked to create draft bylaws and an organizational structure of what a merged organization might look like, she said.
“It’s been very important to all of us, especially from the Chamber side, to make sure that this did not look like one organization eating another or overtaking another organization,” Rezec said, adding that any new organization would have equal representation from Chamber membership and YAPG’s.
Wenande’s draft documents became the basis for both boards’ preliminary approval of the idea.
The next step will involve getting the approval of both boards’ again and the approval of each group’s membership, Wenande said.
“A Plan of Merger document will go to both boards of directors,” she said. “YAPG will vote on April 13, and the Chamber will vote on the morning of April 14, with the anticipation of both of those groups voting affirmatively since they previously have voted affirmatively.”
“Both groups’ memberships will review the plan and vote on it,” Wenande said, noting that the deadline for voting is April 30. “Depending on how the voting turns out, we’re hoping that we are going to be able to have a merged organization starting July 1.”
A merged organization could tackle the question of a new location together, Wenande said.
“So that’s where we are,” Rezac said. “We’re really hoping that we can continue forward in a community that’s not just existing but thriving.”
